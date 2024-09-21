Africa’s Voice on the Global Stage. DJ Cuppy leads the conversation as the first Nigerian to host an opening session at UNGA

Yesterday at the floor of the United Nations General Assembly, superstar DJ, philanthropist, global music sensation, founder of the Cuppy Foundation, and Afrobeats singer Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as “DJ Cuppy,” made history as the first Nigerian ever to host an opening session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

With tremendous progress achieved since her last appearance at the Assembly, the talented DJ opened the Youth Action Day at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, held under the theme: “The Summit of the Future – Youth Actions Day.” In a display of her influence and charisma, DJ Cuppy managed to get the entire Assembly chanting together during her keynote session, electrifying the room and bringing a fresh, youthful energy to the proceedings. She later closed the event with a powerful musical performance that left a lasting impression.

Some key personalities present at the opening session, which was moderated by DJ Cuppy, included world-renowned individuals such as H.E. José Maria Neves, President of Cabo Verde and Felipe Paullier, Assistant Secretary General for Youth Affairs. The opening ceremony took place in the General Assembly Hall at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, September 20, 2024. Cuppy moderated from 13:00 to 14:00 (New York Time) and delivered a closing performance at 19:00.

The event attracted young people from all over the globe, as well as world leaders and renowned activists, to highlight the role of youth in building a desirable future for the world. Remarkably, we found out that Cuppy’s session was the largest gathering of youth in the United Nations Headquarters ever. DJ Cuppy, an active advocate for advancing youth opportunities, has consistently utilized her voice and platform to inspire millions. Her influence has not only entertained the masses but has also led her to establish a foundation aimed at educating, empowering, and mobilizing young people to strive for a sustainable, inclusive, and unified world.

In a delightful twist that captivated the audience, DJ Cuppy casually hinted at her future ambitions during the opening session, playfully suggesting that she might one day become Nigeria’s first female president. Her bold remark immediately sparked excitement, and the room buzzed with energy as the possibility of such a future leader stirred the crowd’s imagination.

The real magic, however, unfolded later in the evening during the closing session. Just before DJ Cuppy took to the stage for her much-anticipated set, Amina J. Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, responded to Cuppy’s earlier comment. With her characteristic wit and charm, Amina said, “You told me you wanted to be Nigeria’s first female president, and what did I say? After me,” she teased, sending the audience into fits of laughter.

This lighthearted yet powerful exchange between two trailblazing women spoke volumes about the rising tide of female leadership in Nigeria and across the globe. Cuppy’s aspirations, alongside Amina’s encouragement, symbolized the growing momentum behind women’s leadership in Nigeria, inspiring the next generation to aim for the highest levels of influence and power.

As Amina J. Mohammed once said, “Empowering young people to take action now ensures a more sustainable, inclusive, and equitable future for generations to come.” Cuppy echoed this message, encouraging youth to raise their voices and take bold steps in tackling issues such as gender inequality, economic hardships, climate change, and environmental degradation.

The 2024 UNGA Summit of the Future successfully drew global attention to the actions required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. With young people comprising a significant portion of the world’s population, their participation in addressing global challenges remains vital to ensuring a prosperous future for all.

____

