Again, Naira Plummets to Dollar

The Naira on Wednesday depreciated slightly against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window exchanging at N436.50, PM News.

The figure represents a decrease of 0.11 per cent compared with N436.04 to the dollar it exchanged with on Tuesday.

The open indicative rate closed at N434.75 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of N437 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N436.50.

The Naira sold for as low as N423 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

A total of 65.95 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.

