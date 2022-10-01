Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Again, Wike Hosts Peter Obi in Port Harcourt

Published

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi met with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Friday, Channels Television reports.

The meeting was held behind closed doors at the private residence of Mr Wike.

The duo have previously met in Port Harcourt more than once in the past months.

“It was nice hosting my brother Peter Obi once again,” Wike said in a Facebook post.

Although the purpose of the meeting is not yet known, it may not be unconnected with Obi’s presidential ambitions in 2023.

Earlier, Mr Obi had met with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan.

“I was at Ibadan, and I visited my brother and friend, HE Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State as part of my consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections,” Obi said in a tweet.

“We had very frank and constructive discussions.”

Although both Mr Wike and Mr Makinde are members of the Peoples Democratic Party, they are part of a camp within the PDP that has vowed not to campaign for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The camp is calling for the exit of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

To Keep Nigeria One, Everyone Should Be Obi-Datti Compliant – Afenifere

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Monday, restated support for the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, saying it won’t compromise its cherished...

5 days ago

News

2023: LP Adopts Nigerian Workers’ Charter as Campaign Agenda

The Labour Party (LP) has adopted the Nigerian workers’ charter of demands as its campaign agenda for next year’s presidential election. This was contained...

September 16, 2022

News

2023: Wike Appointed Into PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Tambuwal Named DG

Despite the accusations that the North has taken charge of the juicy positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has appointed the...

September 16, 2022

News

Obi Hale and Hearty, Not Attacked – Aide

Valentine Obienyem, the media aide of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has debunked the purported attack on his principal in...

September 13, 2022

Copyright ©