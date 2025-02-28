Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big Story

Akpabio Frustrates Me Because I Refused To Sleep With Him —Natasha

Published

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central, has accused the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment on a live television programme.

Natasha and Akpabio have been in the news since last week following her refusal to move to a new seat the Senate President allocated to her.

Telling her side of the story on Arise TV on Friday, February 28, 2025, the lawmaker said her trouble in the senate started because she refused to sleep with Akpabio.

Detail later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Tribunal Declares Natasha Winner Kogi Central Senatorial Election

The Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal has declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan of the Peoples Democratic Party as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial election...

September 6, 2023

Copyright ©