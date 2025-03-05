Alleged Sexual Harassment: CAN Opposes Calls For Akpabio’s Resignation

Port Harcourt—Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has rejected call for the resignation of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, following allegations of sexual harassment against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This is as Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has accused the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) of politicizing the issue.

CAN, speaking through its chairman for the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev. Joseph Hayab, described the dispute as “shameful and unfortunate” and called for national elders to mediate to protect the integrity of the National Assembly.

“There is a need for elders to step in. Akpabio and Natasha have people they respect and highly regard. Members of the National Assembly must take responsibility in handling this matter,” CAN stated during a media engagement in Kaduna.”

The religious body strongly opposed demands for Akpabio’s resignation, labeling them premature and unjustified, as no concrete evidence had been established against him.

“Any group calling for Akpabio’s resignation should desist, as no one has been proven guilty in this matter. Taking sides will only escalate tensions. Allegations of sexual harassment must be treated with seriousness, but also with fairness and sobriety,” CAN added.

CAN further urged the media to exercise caution in reporting on the matter, warning that sensational coverage could deepen national divisions along gender and regional lines.

It also called on political actors to focus on governance, stressing that the passage of the 2025 national budget should be the priority of lawmakers.

PANDEF Condemns Politicisation Of Allegations

Meanwhile, PANDEF has accused the ACF of exploiting the allegations to advance a political agenda aimed at discrediting Southern leaders and restoring power to Northern Nigeria in 2027.

In a statement, yesterday, PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obiuwevbi Ominimini, alleged that the ACF’s claims of bias against Northern senators were an attempt to incite regional tensions and undermine President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The press release by the ACF is nothing but a political attack on Southern Nigeria. For the ACF to suggest that only northerners are being suspended and to call on northern senators to rally around their own is a direct threat to national unity,” Ominimini said.

He further recalled that in the 8th Assembly, a southern senator was suspended under a northern Senate President, yet PANDEF did not interfere in the affairs of the National Assembly.

“The Senate is governed by rules and regulations. Suspensions and disciplinary actions have always been part of legislative proceedings. Anyone who feels aggrieved can seek legal redress. What ACF has done is an open call for division and a threat to the stability of Nigeria,” PANDEF stated.

The group condemned what it described as an attempt to create a false “anti-Arewa” narrative and called for security agencies to interrogate ACF’s National Publicity Secretary, Prof. T. A. Muhammad-Baba, over statements it deemed inciting. With CAN urging restraint and PANDEF rejecting political interference, the allegations surrounding Akpabio continue to fuel national debate, raising concerns about unity, governance, and the role of political influence in legislative affairs.

