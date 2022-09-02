Almost Everything Difficult Under APC – Makarfi

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said insecurity has deteriorated under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Makarfi said when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in power, insecurity was only in the North East and yet the country held an election because of the measures taken by the government in power then.

Makarfi, who governed Kaduna State from 1999-2007, said many Nigerians cannot go to farms, markets, or visit their relatives due to insecurity today.

“Imagine what is happening in North West same in North Central and South. In Nigeria, farming has become very difficult, the business has become difficult, visitation has become difficult almost everything is difficult to do,” he said.

According to him, if Nigerians give PDP another chance the party will provide very strong leadership that will confront and address the problems.

He explained further that the security challenge inherited by the ruling party from the PDP was the Boko Haram insurgency.

“What they inherited was Boko Haram insurgency in North East even though PDP was already tackling the situation and that was why the election was held in North East. We didn’t say because of insecurity we couldn’t hold an election but now even in Kaduna State, there is a threat that there will be no political activities in some places not to talk of holding an election. This has never happened in the past.

“If you inherited something in NorthEast ,you are to address it but instead of addressing the situation it has now deteriorated,” he said

On the way out of the situation, Makarfi said only good and committed leadership can tackle the situation.

