Anambra Police Take Responsibility For Escape Of Murder Suspects

The Anambra State Police Command has admitted to operational lapses that led to the escape of two suspects involved in the murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 Constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Following the discovery of the lawmaker’s decomposing body at the Second Niger Bridge, multiple arrests were made. However, the public was shocked to learn that two key suspects, including the individual believed to have shot the lawmaker, had escaped from police custody.

In a statement issued in Awka, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, acknowledged the failure and assured the public that the command is working tirelessly to re-arrest the fugitives.

“The command reiterates that, alongside other ongoing security measures to enhance safety in the state, it will not rest until the fleeing suspects are re-arrested and all those involved are brought to justice,” Ikenga stated.

He further emphasized the command’s commitment to transparency, assuring residents that they will be kept informed of developments in the case.

“While we respect the right to freedom of speech, we urge individuals and groups to exercise restraint in their comments to prevent inciting tensions. It is crucial to ensure that the investigation remains impartial and upholds the principles of justice,” he added.

The police have vowed to take necessary steps to rectify the security lapses and prevent future occurrences.

