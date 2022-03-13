Police Rescue Anambra Woman Accused of Killing Husband With Sex From Mob Attack

The Anambra State Police Command has rescued a yet-to-be-unidentified woman from a mob in the Aguleri community of the state on Saturday, Punch reports.

The woman was accused of killing her husband with an “overdose” of sex by the deceased’s family members.

In a viral video online, the naked lady is seen squatting beside the lifeless body of her husband while members of the community verbally attacked her.

Police confirmed the authenticity of the video on Sunday.

However, the police said a principal suspect had been arrested in relation to the inhuman treatment.

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said, “The Anambra State Police operatives have today, 12/3/2022, rescued a female victim from an angry mob in Aguleri.

“The rescue was as a result of a report from a trending video where a lady was publicly molested and assaulted on an alleged incident of causing the death of her late husband.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, while describing the act as barbaric, states that one suspect is already in custody and ordered an immediate study of the video with the aim to identify the suspects, arrest and bring them to book.

“Further information reveals that the deceased had already been buried before the video started trending. The victim was rescued and she is currently receiving medical care in the hospital. More development shall be communicated please.”

