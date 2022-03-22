APC Convention: Screening of Aspirants Begins Tuesday

After keeping members and aspirants in suspense throughout the weekend, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has finally announced that the screening of its aspirants for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions will commence on Tuesday, March 22, Leadership reports.

A statement by the chairman of the party’s national convention screening sub-committee and Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, noted that the committee has invited aspirants for the excercise billed to hold in two batches between Tuesday and Wednesday.

An invitation signed by the secretary of the screening committee, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, noted that the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

The invitation reads: “His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows: Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants. Time: 10 PM. Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

“Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices. Time: 10am. Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.”

