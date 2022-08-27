Army Dismiss Soldiers Accused of Killing Islamic Cleric

The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers accused of killing an Islamic cleric in Yobe State, identified as Sheikh Goni Gashua, Punch reports.

The dismissed soldiers are identified as; Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon.

The cleric, who was traveling from Kano State, was said to have given Gabriel a lift.

On getting to Jaji-Maji, a village along Gashua town, Gabriel was said to have told the deceased that there was an unusual noise at the rear tyre. The cleric, it was gathered, stopped to check the tyres.

Gabriel was said to have allegedly brought out his rifle concealed in a camp bed and shot the cleric dead.

He, however, called Gideon on phone to assist him to tow the vehicle.

The Nigeria Army set up a board of Inquiry to investigate the alleged murder of the Islamic cleric by soldiers who had been arrested by the police.

A military source on Saturday told our correspondent that the board recommended the soldiers should be we court martialed.

The source added that they were demoted and dismissed after the court martial found them guilty.

The source said, “The two soldiers accused of killing one Islamic cleric in Yobe, Lcpl John Gabriel and Lcpl Adamu Gideon of 241 Battalion, Yobe, were charged on two counts bordering on murder, and found guilty as charged. Apart from that, they were both demoted from Lance Corporal to Private before they were dismissed. ”

When contacted, the Assistant Director, Public Relations, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, confirmed the development to our correspondent.

He said, “Yes, they have been charged and dismissed. We just finished the court martial not quite long,” adding that a statement was being worked on.

