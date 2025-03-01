Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Asisat Oshoala’s Brother To Run For Ikorodu LG Chairmanship

Published

Azeez Oshoala, brother of six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, has announced his intention to contest for the chairmanship of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos.

In a statement released on Saturday, he said he would be contesting with the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshoala, a media entrepreneur, emphasised the growing global recognition of youth leadership, citing their strength, resourcefulness and dynamism as key assets in governance.

Speaking during his declaration event at his Ikorodu campaign office, according to the statement, he stated, “I have consulted my leaders and other stakeholders widely on the need to be supported to emerge as the next Ikorodu Local Government chairman.

“This move is to help harness and unleash all the potential for greatness and transformation of our local government. This is an offer to serve my people, it is therefore not a do-or-die ambition and it is not a raw lust for power or monetary gain.”

Oshoala pledged to implement impactful and life-transforming programmes that would benefit both residents and indigenes of Ikorodu.

A holder of two master’s degrees from international institutions, he is also a member of several professional bodies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his political aspirations.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Politics

I Will Never Join PDP, But Could Join Other Parties” – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed speculations about his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that he has no...

5 days ago

News

APC, Makinde ‘War’ Over Osun LG Polls

OSOGBO — The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde have clashed over the recently conducted local government elections in Osun...

6 days ago

Top News

Osun LG Crisis: Adeleke Kicks As APC Takes Over Secretariats

OSOGBO — Chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, took over the control of...

February 20, 2025

Politics

Kaduna: Gov Uba Sani Receives PDP, LP Defectors

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has assured the 50 decampees to the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kaduna State, that they would enjoy...

February 16, 2025

Copyright ©