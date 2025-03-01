Asisat Oshoala’s Brother To Run For Ikorodu LG Chairmanship

Azeez Oshoala, brother of six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala, has announced his intention to contest for the chairmanship of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos.

In a statement released on Saturday, he said he would be contesting with the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshoala, a media entrepreneur, emphasised the growing global recognition of youth leadership, citing their strength, resourcefulness and dynamism as key assets in governance.

Speaking during his declaration event at his Ikorodu campaign office, according to the statement, he stated, “I have consulted my leaders and other stakeholders widely on the need to be supported to emerge as the next Ikorodu Local Government chairman.

“This move is to help harness and unleash all the potential for greatness and transformation of our local government. This is an offer to serve my people, it is therefore not a do-or-die ambition and it is not a raw lust for power or monetary gain.”

Oshoala pledged to implement impactful and life-transforming programmes that would benefit both residents and indigenes of Ikorodu.

A holder of two master’s degrees from international institutions, he is also a member of several professional bodies, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his political aspirations.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.