ASUU Strike: Education Minister Walks Out of Meeting with Students

The minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Monday, angrily walked out of a meeting with University students, who were protesting over the incessant strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Leadership reports.

The minister had scheduled an impromptu meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who barricaded the entrance of the federal ministry of education at the Central Area in Abuja on Monday.

The students asked the minister to close down his office since he could not resolve the crisis between the Federal Government and ASUU, while also lamenting the failure of government to resolve ASUU strike after several years.

NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said: “ASUU strike is killing education more and more. This strike has been affecting our lives since 1999 and Nigerian students want to be part of the discussion between federal government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to the matter.

“We want federal government and ASUU to, as a matter of urgency, call off this strike while negotiation continues. We want to go back to classes, if not this will be more than #EndSARS protest.”

But trouble started when in the course of the meeting, the students leadership questioned the minister for putting the education sector in a mess while sending his children to study abroad.

Adamu, who was not happy over the statement about his person, said he was disappointed with the students’ comments” and thereafter stepped out of the conference room.

