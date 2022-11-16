Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

You Won’t Be Paid For Work Not Done, FG Tells ASUU

Published

The Federal Government has insisted that lecturers will not be paid for work not done in line with the ‘No work no pay’ policy, Daily Trust reports.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said this while commenting on the protest of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over pro-rata October salary payment.

ASUU, which embarked on strike in February, called it off in October following the intervention of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

However, the union members got half salaries at the end of October, a move which did not go down well with the lecturers.

On Wednesday, State House reporters took up the minister after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In his response, Adamu said the position of the federal government was that the Lecturers “would not be paid for work not done.”

The minister also reacted to the allegation made by the President of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodoke, that paying the lecturers on pro-rata basis was a ploy to make them casual workers.

“Nobody can make University lecturers casual workers,” he said.

When told that the lecturers were threatening a one-day action to protest government’s action, Adamu said he was not aware.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

ASUU Summons NEC Meeting Over Half-Salary

The Academic Staff Union of Universities is set to summon an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council following the decision of the Federal...

November 4, 2022

News

Strike: ASUU Files Appeal Against NIC Judgment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has again filed an appeal against the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered the...

October 23, 2022

News

We’ve Seen Light at And of Tunnel – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has hailed the House of Representatives for its intervention in the protracted crisis between university lecturers and the...

October 11, 2022

News

Strike: FG, ASUU Fail to Reach Out-of-court Settlement

The lawyers for the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, on Thursday, told the Court of Appeal that both parties could...

October 6, 2022

Copyright ©