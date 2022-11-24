Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ASUU Opposes Students’ Loan Bill

Published

The Academic Staff Union of Universities yesterday opposed the Students’ Loan Bill sponsored by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Daily Trust report.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, expressed the opposition in Abuja at the National Summit on Tertiary Education Reform.

The bill, which is before the Senate for concurrence, seeks the establishment an ‘Education Bank’ that will provide loans of up to N500,000 for students, which will be paid back after graduation.

Osedeke it was unfathomable, considering the level of poverty in the land and the current minimum wage, that students would pay as high as N250,000 tuition fee and apply for a N500,000 loan to pay and sustain themselves.

He vowed: “ASUU will never support the issue of education bank because the poor would not benefit from it. The best solution is adequate funding for universities”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

You Won’t Be Paid For Work Not Done, FG Tells ASUU

The Federal Government has insisted that lecturers will not be paid for work not done in line with the ‘No work no pay’ policy,...

November 16, 2022

News

ASUU Summons NEC Meeting Over Half-Salary

The Academic Staff Union of Universities is set to summon an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council following the decision of the Federal...

November 4, 2022

News

Strike: ASUU Files Appeal Against NIC Judgment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has again filed an appeal against the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered the...

October 23, 2022

News

Gbajabiamila Urges Students Participation in 2023 Election

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked Nigerian students to fully participate in the 2023 elections by voting for candidates based...

October 20, 2022

Copyright ©