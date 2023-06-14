Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Femi Gbajabiamila To Resign As Lawmaker On Reps Floor Today

Published

Chief of Staff to President Ahmed Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the House of Representatives today.

Channels Television has it on good authority that the former Speaker will have to step down, as to be able to focus on the task of serving as Chief of Staff.

Concerns had emerged as to how he was going to manage both roles given that the former Speaker had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had voted as well for the leadership of the House.

However, exclusive information received reveals that the Member representing Surulere 1 will be tendering his resignation and INEC will need to conduct a fresh election to fill the role.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Prepare For Impending Flood Disasters, Reps Warns

House of Representatives has urged the Federal and State governments to prepare for impending flood disasters. This comes on the heels of a motion...

4 days ago

News

Crude Oil Exports: Malami Allegedly Paid $200m As Whistleblower Fees — Reps

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil, amounting to over $2.4 billion and crude...

April 20, 2023

News

Gbajabiamila Denies Ownership Of Maitama Building Used To Hack INEC BVAS

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has dismissed a report on the ownership of a property located on 15 Ganges Street, Maitama,...

March 4, 2023

News

Gunmen Attack Lagos PDP Reps Candidate, Injure Two

At least two people were injured on Thursday in an attack on the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the...

February 24, 2023

Copyright ©