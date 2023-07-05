Connect with us

Reps Ask JAMB To Halt Action, Set Up Probe Committee

Published

The House of Representatives has taken up the claim of result falsification made by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) against Mmesoma Ejikeme, a candidate for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The lawmakers expressed concerns that the exam body acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for three years.

They said the girl may have been manipulated by an adult.

The House subsequently set up an adhoc committee to investigate the matter and asked JAMB to stay action until the green chamber concludes its investigation.

Earlier, in a video released by the young girl which has gone viral, Mmesoma narrated how she obtained the result from JAMB portal and was surprised when she heard stories of forged result.

Also, the 19-year-old’s father, Romanus, said the examination body is being unfair to his daughter, whom he said has been a precocious child since her primary school days.

