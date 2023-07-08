Result Falsification: Ezekwesili Withdraws Support For Mmesoma, Praises JAMB

Former education minister Obiageli Ezekwesili withdrew her support for Mmesoma Ejikeme and praised the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for how it handled the case of fraud.

Among those who defended Mmesoma during the heated debate was Ezekwesili.

The former minister had stated that an investigation was required to determine the nature of the relationship between the system/database of the testing organization and the Center where the adolescent took the test.

But after the panel’s findings, which Governor Charles Soludo appointed to look into the case, was made public, Ezekwesili changed her mind and backed JAMB’s action against Mmesoma.

She said, “I have just read the report of the Committee set up by Anambra State Government to investigate and report their independent findings on the Mmesoma and JAMB Saga.

“I am satisfied with the process and findings of their investigation which gave Mmesoma fair hearing to enable the Committee gather all facts.

“It was necessary to have independent evidence that the result Mmesoma laid claim to publicly was not only fake but that the forgery was personally orchestrated by her.

“There are usually syndicates at the center of perpetration of exam malpractices in Nigeria but it appears not to be so in Mmesoma’s case from the facts of the Committee’s report.

“Mmesoma’s action has consequences. I therefore support the sanctions imposed by JAMB as a deterrent to all who participate in the systemic exam malpractices within our educational system.

“I also recommend sustained counseling for Mmesoma by the family, school and church to support her as she reflects on this tragic episode and makes a decision to embrace values and rewards of effort while eschewing dishonest gain for the rest of her life.

“I do hope that the lessons of this case will help all our pupils, students, parents, guardians and the public at large renew a collective commitment to uphold Exam Integrity in Nigeria as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s Values and Reward System for our children and youth.

“I wish to thank JAMB for their good work and encourage the Registrar and his team to continue with their critical service to our country and people as we all join them to sustain raising of awareness on Exam Integrity.”

