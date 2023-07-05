Despite Mesoma’s Confession, Ezekwesili Challenges JAMB

Following the contentious result of a 19-year-old student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, former Minister of Education and current technology advocate Dr. Oby Ezekwesili is insisting that an independent technological probe be launched into the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

This is despite the new position of the student that she actually scored 249 as against the 362 that she was parading.

Ezekwesili had joined those who made critical comments about JAMB in the heat of the controversy.

In fresh tweets on Wednesday, the former minister, who said JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede tried to reach out to him from Namibia, raised many issues which she said should be probed.

The ex-minister said a detailed systems check should be done which is very crucial in situations like that of Mmesoma and JAMB, adding that a probe is needed to reveal the nature of the interface between the examination body’s system/database and the Center where the teenager sat for the exam.

“I am interested in having a number of questions answered by the Exam Body to clarify the confusion in the public space on the JAMB-Mmesoma Saga.”

“Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of @JAMBHQ did reach out back from Namibia but his call dropped. My call for an Independent Technology Investigation still stands.

Raising a number of areas to be examined, Ezekwesili said, “What really are the facts of the action that produced the Result-Slip that Mmesoma is insisting she received? Can the Public be availed the User-Journey of Mmesoma?

“Is this kind of a tech-enabled double-result unique to her or experienced by any other candidates of JAMB exams? Is a Comprehensive Systems Check not key for JAMB in situations like this and has such been done? What is the nature of interface between the JAMB system/database and the Center where she sat for her exam as well as results verification?

“Could this case not help JAMB trace any issues that can impair its systems and architecture for Exam Integrity?”

She expressed her pleasure over the matter as Nigerians are eagerly interested in how the whole thing is panning out.

“I am glad that the public is invested in knowing the truth on this saga because Exam Integrity is core to a global trust of countries and their citizens by others and widely publicized cases like this should be Learning Opportunity for all, including the Exam Body.

“I reiterate that an Independent Technology Investigation is critical for helping us all know the Truth of this case including the role of all the parties involved so that the right and just redressing can be made. Trust in our public institutions like @JAMBHQ that record the facts of individual effort and performance is key for our country.

“Therefore for all reasonable citizens, this matter is rightly important that it be resolved appropriately,” Ezekwesili said.

