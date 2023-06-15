Prepare For Impending Flood Disasters, Reps Warns

House of Representatives has urged the Federal and State governments to prepare for impending flood disasters.

This comes on the heels of a motion of urgent importance by Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila, shortly before he resigned from the House of Representatives to take up his role as Chief of Staff to the president.

Following Gbajabiamila’s proposition, the House expressed concerns that Large portions of the country are prone to flooding according to the prediction of Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) in January this year.

The lawmakers asked the government to prepare palliatives and intervention measures for Nigerians to reduce the effect.

The House also resolved to invite Nigeria National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to brief the house on measures in place in preparation of the floods.

