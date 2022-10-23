Strike: ASUU Files Appeal Against NIC Judgment

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has again filed an appeal against the judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria which ordered the striking lecturers to return back to work, Punch reports.

It was also gathered that the court had yet to fix a date for the official hearing of the suit.

The counsel for ASUU, Femi Falana, SAN, made this known in an exclusive interview in Abuja on Saturday.

Falana, who also shared the official documents of the appeal with our reporter, noted that the union was still awaiting the official hearing date from the appellate court.

Justice Hamman Polycarp of the Industrial Court ordered the striking lecturers back to work.

ASUU had filed an appeal before the Appeal Court in Abuja, but the appellate court noted that it would not hear ASUU’s appeal should the union fail to obey the ruling of the lower court.

In line with the ruling, ASUU called off its strike on October 13, 2022.

However, Falana made it known that the appeal was filed on October 14, 2022.

“The appeal was filed on October 14, 2022. However, no date for hearing yet,” Falana had said

Speaking further on Ngige’s advice for ASUU to take CONUA to court over registration, Falana said, “The minister knows that he deliberately committed illegality. He should have gone to court to find out the legality of his proliferation of unions among academic staff in the universities.”

