Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

ASUU Strike: FG Withdraws Order Mandating Reopening of Varsities

Published

The Federal Government has withdrawn the order mandating vice-chancellors of universities to reopen universities, Channels Television reports.

In a circular issued on Monday, the National Universities Commission (NUC), had mandated vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and governing councils to re-open federal universities following months of closure due to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)’s strike.

But on the same day, the NUC issued another circular, tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, in which it withdrew the order.

“I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022, on the above

Subject,” the circular, signed by the Director, Finance, and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, read.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities, are to please note.

“Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders. Please, accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards.”

The letter was tagged “Withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022”.

Below is a copy of the circular obtained by Channels Television:  

Before the order, the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja had ruled that ASUU should call off the strike, a move which the union rejected and had since filed an appeal.

The counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, based the appeal on 14 grounds.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

ASUU Strike: Protesting Students to Occupy Abuja Streets with Cooking Pots, Others

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Friday ordered students to occupy the streets of Abuja with their cooking pots, mattresses and other personal...

March 26, 2022

News

ASUU Set to Embark on Fresh Indefinite Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says it would soon embark on an indefinite strike to press home their demands one month after...

February 4, 2022

News

University of Ibadan Emerges Best University in NUC 2021 Ranking

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has ranked the University of Ibadan (UI) first in its latest 2021 ranking released on Monday. The lead presenter,...

December 14, 2021

News

Why We Are Against Re-Opening Of Universities Amid Pandemic – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Tuesday insisted Nigerian universities are not ready to re-open in the middle of a second wave of...

January 12, 2021

Copyright ©