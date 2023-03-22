Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Atiku Heads to Tribunal to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory

Published

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has approached the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to contest the declaration of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as President-elect.

The filing was confirmed by a member of the Atiku Legal Team, Silas Joseph Onu, on Tuesday evening.

This comes hours after the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Mr Peter Obi, had similarly filed a petition at the election petitions tribunal in Abuja, challenging Tinubu’s status as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

The petition marked: CA/PEPC/03/2023, has INEC; Tinubu; his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the APC as the 1st to 4th respondents.

The petitioners are praying for the tribunal to declare that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of the lawful votes cast at the election. They want an order mandating INEC to retrieve the certificate of return issued to the APC candidate and issue a fresh one to Obi.

See a copy of Atiku’s petition below:

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

I’m Shattered, Heartbroken Over Saturday’s Polls – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has reacted to the last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly...

2 days ago

News

Election Petition: Why I Withdrew My Motion – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has said he withdrew a motion before the Appeal Court over a request to...

March 16, 2023

News

We Will Rebuild PDP Into Formidable Party –Wike

Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said conscientious effort will be made to rebuild the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after the general election,...

March 10, 2023

News

Atiku Hires 19 SANs to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has put together a legal team of 19 Senior Advocates of Nigeria to challenge...

March 8, 2023

Copyright ©