Atiku to PDP Members: You’ll Show Election Results to Get Appointments, Contracts

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has told the party members conditions to get appointments and contracts if elected as the next president.

He said all party members must show results of their polling units to benefit from the government.

Atiku insisted that if party members and leaders deliver at their polling units, it would be easy for the PDP to win the elections.

He said this on Wednesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, during a town hall meeting with the stakeholders.

In attendance were, the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; former Vice President Namadi Sambo;

Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom), Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; and Senate Minority Leader, Phillip Aduda.

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Ladi Adebutu and his deputy Adekunle Akinlade and the Lagos state governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, were also in attendance.

Besides, stakeholders and party members from about 72 groups were present at the meeting.

Responding to questions from the audience, Atiku said “You are all members of the PDP and supporters of the PDP, you want PDP to return to power, please I beg of you, make sure you win your polling booths.

“The fact that you are following the gubernatorial candidate or the Senatorial candidate or the house of reps candidate or the presidential candidate to campaigns is no qualification that you will get an appointment. It is not qualification that you will get a contract whether at the local government level, state or the Federal level.

“The only way as far as I’m concerned, if I’m President, if you come and say you want a job or you want a contract, I will ask you let me have the result of your polling booth and that is what I’m going to direct to everybody because unless we do that we will not win the elections.

“You cannot be following the governor all the place or the senator all the place and then you don’t win your polling booth and you come and see you want to be a minister or you want to get this contract. So please as members of our party let us make sure that we go back to our constituencies and make sure that we deliver our polling units.”

The former Vice President vowed to revamp the education sector in such away that the incessant strike of the academic union in the University will be put to an end.

He also promised to expand the nation’s economy in order to improve on the living standards of Nigerians and the workers.

