Atiku-Wike Truce Committee Meets in Port Harcourt

In the wake of a serious face-off between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, a truce committee for the duo has finally commenced a discussion focused on reconciliation.
The committee members comprising representatives from Atiku and Wike, met on Friday at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Representatives of Atiku’s team comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri, and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede, while those on Governor Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, and former governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo.
Fintiri assured journalists that talks were ongoing to achieve desired objectives.
He said that Nigerians are waiting patiently for the PDP to clinch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and redeem the country from the bad governance brought about by the current federal government.
He urged Nigerians to be patient and expressed optimism that at the end of the day the committee will broker peace, unify the party and Nigerians.
