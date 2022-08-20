Atiku-Wike Truce Committee Meets in Port Harcourt

“We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened the discussion, work is in progress and we will continue.”

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians,” Fintiri asserted.

Also speaking, Mimiko, noted the agreement by members of the committee to bring about unity in the party would be achieved soon

Mimiko, hinted that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is a need for us to enhance unity within our party.

“This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there which need further deliberation when the committees meet again.”

It would be recalled that Atiku and Wike had agreed to constitute the committee at a meeting they held in Abuja a few weeks ago at the residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana as part of the framework for the resolution of their differences.

Members of the committee later met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom.