Atiku-Wike Truce Committee Meets in Port Harcourt

In the wake of a serious face-off between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, a truce committee for the duo has finally commenced a discussion focused on reconciliation.

The committee members comprising representatives from Atiku and Wike, met on Friday at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Representatives of Atiku’s team comprised the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Hon. Adamu Waziri, and Hon. Eyitayo Jegede, while those on Governor Wike’s team were former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; former governor of Ondo State,  Olusegun Mimiko, and former governor of Gombe State, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Fintiri assured journalists that talks were ongoing to achieve desired objectives.

He said that Nigerians are waiting patiently for the PDP to clinch power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023 and redeem the country from the bad governance brought about by the current federal government.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and expressed optimism that at the end of the day the committee will broker peace, unify the party and Nigerians.

“We are aware that Nigerians are anxious and waiting for PDP to take over government in 2023. We have met as leaders, members of the same political family and we have opened the discussion, work is in progress and we will continue.”

“At the end of the day, we will broker peace and we will unify the party and Nigerians,” Fintiri asserted.

Also speaking, Mimiko, noted the agreement by members of the committee to bring about unity in the party would be achieved soon

Mimiko, hinted that the committee will meet again to further deliberate on issues that need to be addressed.

“We have agreed that there is a need for us to enhance unity within our party.

“This is a reconciliation process, there are some issues out there  which need further deliberation when the committees meet again.”

It would be recalled that Atiku and Wike had agreed to constitute the committee at a meeting they held in Abuja a few weeks ago at the residence of former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Prof. Jerry Gana as part of the framework for the resolution of their differences.

Members of the committee later met with Wike at his private residence in Rumueprikom.

 

In this article:
