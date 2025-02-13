Audit Report Misleading, No Firearms Missing Under Egbetokun – Police

The police headquarters on Thursday disclosed that no such outrageous number of 3,907 firearms is missing in the armouries of the NPF, saying the allegations are misleading and inaccurate.

The Force headquarters, however, acknowledged challenges faced by the police during periods of civil unrest, during which several police officers were killed and their arms carted away, following some attacks and looting of police facilities and armouries, resulting in the loss of arms.

A statement by ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, said, “Every effort has been made to account for the arms that were taken, while many have been recovered back to the arms holding of the force at the moment.”.

The statement titled “Alleged Missing Arms: Police Clarifies Allegations of 3907 Unaccounted Arms” also said that during the time auditors were conducting visits to armouries, some of the arms were issued to personnel for operational purposes, many spanning months depending on the nature of such operations.

It reads, “The Nigeria Police Force expresses surprise and deep concerns regarding recent news alleging that 3,907 arms are missing from the Nigeria Police Force.

“These allegations are misleading and inaccurate.

“The Force wishes to clarify that this report appears to stem from an assessment of the report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, AuGF, dating back to 2019, likely reflecting records compiled prior to the current Inspector-General of Police’s tenure.

“In the report, according to Issue 3b, Sub (iii), it is stated that 3907 arms were unaccounted for and not “missing” as speculated by the news.

“It is important to acknowledge the challenges faced by the police during periods of civil unrest, during which several police officers were killed and their arms carted away, and some attacks and looting of police facilities and armouries, resulting in the loss of arms.

“However, every effort has been made to account for the arms that were taken, while many have been recovered back to the arms holding of the force at the moment.

“We also note that when auditors conduct visits to our armouries, they may not find all arms present at the time due to the issuance of weapons to personnel for operational purposes, many spanning months depending on the nature of such operations.

“Consequently, this may lead to misconceptions regarding the accuracy of audit reports.

“Furthermore, the Nigeria Police Force has a statutory and annual internal auditing process in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Police Regulations, administrative instructions, and standard operating procedures (SOP), which include stringent measures to ensure controlled movement and proper accountability of arms.

“Throughout our audits, there has been no outrageous record of unaccounted or missing arms, as speculated in the 2019 report of the AuGF, despite some incidences that have been documented and managed.

“The Force has earlier defended the audit queries, which had hoped to help in reconciling the discrepancies in the reports.

“However, the hearing session presided over by the Senate Committee on Public Account has been postponed to Monday, 17th of February 2025, giving ample time for a proper cross-analysis of records.

“Contrary to the make-believe and misleading reportage by some media houses, the IGP was not present when the senators were raising questions on the purported “missing” firearms.

“The IGP appeared briefly before the Senate Committee on Public Accounts on Tuesday 11/02/25.

“He was asked to take the usual oath and explain why he did not honour previous invitations by the committee.

“The IGP responded to the satisfaction of the committee members and was thereafter excused to take his leave while the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Police Accounts and Budget, stayed back to answer the queries of the committee.

“These queries related to the period that predated the administration of the current IGP.

“For emphasis sake, no such outrageous number of firearms is missing in the armouries of the NPF within the stated period.

“Managing mischief and the spread of misinformation against the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been a significant challenge in recent times.

“The NPF has, in recent times, made notable strides in stabilising the internal security space, but malicious actors seek to undermine these efforts by striving to erode public confidence in the police through the spread of malicious content.

“It is important to note that the proliferation of misinformation, especially against institutions like the Nigeria Police, has far-reaching consequences, including compromising public safety, damaging reputations, and hindering the NPF’s ability to effectively maintain law and order.

“However, the NPF remains committed to maintaining transparency and public trust and will continue to uphold the security of the nation while honouring the duty to account for all operational materials entrusted to us.”