Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ayu, Not Jubril Must Resign – Wike

Published

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubril as inconsequential to the clamor by his team for justice, equity and fairness in the party, The Nation reports.

Wike, who described the BoT as advisory and not a decision-making body, said the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, must vacate his position.

Wike has explained why he is angry with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He said the failure to honour their agreements is why he is angry with them.

Wike said Ayu vowed to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerged from the north for a southern to take over.

He said Atiku, after emerging victorious, visited him, solicited his support and promised that Ayu would resign in the spirit of the PDP’s Constitution.

Wike said it was unbelievable that Ayu and Atiku had failed to live up to their promises, insisting that the candidate and the party chairman can never come from the same zone without consequences.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

PDP’s Day of Reckoning Coming, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continue to insist that they can take...

5 hours ago

News

Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu Fly Out to UK Again

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and his allies, Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, on Friday, travelled to...

5 days ago

News

2023: Wike Blows Hot, Says ‘We’ll Help PDP Lose’

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has threatened to assist the Peoples’ Democratic Party lose the 2023 presidential election, Daily Trust reports. Wike, who...

7 days ago

News

Rapist From Rivers Joined Atiku to Receive Shekarau Into PDP – Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike alleged on Tuesday that a ‘rapist’ who is a member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Rivers joined former Vice...

August 30, 2022

Copyright ©