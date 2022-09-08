Ayu, Not Jubril Must Resign – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has described the resignation of the Board of Trustees chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Walid Jubril as inconsequential to the clamor by his team for justice, equity and fairness in the party, The Nation reports.

Wike, who described the BoT as advisory and not a decision-making body, said the Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, must vacate his position.

Wike has explained why he is angry with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar and National Chairman Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

He said the failure to honour their agreements is why he is angry with them.

Wike said Ayu vowed to resign if the presidential candidate of the party emerged from the north for a southern to take over.

He said Atiku, after emerging victorious, visited him, solicited his support and promised that Ayu would resign in the spirit of the PDP’s Constitution.

Wike said it was unbelievable that Ayu and Atiku had failed to live up to their promises, insisting that the candidate and the party chairman can never come from the same zone without consequences.

