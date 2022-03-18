Bandits Reportedly Abduct 48 in Southern Kaduna Community

No fewer than 48 persons have been reportedly kidnapped in Agunu Dutse, Agunu ward of Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state, The Nation reports.

Kachia local government is in the southern part of Kaduna State.

A traditional title holder from the community, Maurice Tanko confirmed this to journalists on Thursday evening.

He said the kidnappers stormed the area around 12:30am on Thursday.

According to him: “It was around 12:30am that our volunteer vigilante notice some unusual movement in an outskirts of the community like 200mitre away and they flashed torches but the no response.

“And the kidnappers operated for like 10-20 mins but noticed that the vigilante were on high alert.”

He added that one person from the community, Abubakar Sule, was injured during the attack but receiving treatment in a medical facility.

Another resident, Philip John, said the terrorists invaded the community on foot in the early hours of Thursday at about 1 am.

According to him, the abductors came in large numbers and took seven vantage positions while shooting sporadically to scare the locals.

John said: ”The victims include 16 men, children and 32 women. The villagers could not repel them because of the kind of sophisticated weapons they were using.”

Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not respond to calls for confirmation of the incident.

