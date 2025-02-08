Connect with us

Kaduna Electric Restores Power After 5 Days Of Outage

After five days of power outage, the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company has restored power to its franchise area of Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Kaduna State government convened a meeting on Friday with the management of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company and the two in-house labour unions at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, where it was resolved that power be restored immediately.

A statement issued after the meeting indicated that the parties had agreed to review past actions and work together to find an amicable settlement.

A source said Governor Uba Sani acted as a guarantor and promised to ensure fairness to both sides.He also praised the unions for their understanding and the unions commended the management of Kaduna Electric, led by Dr. Umar Abubakar Hashidu, for their leadership.

Representatives of Kaduna Electric, the National Union of Electricity Employees, and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies, signed the resolution,and power was subsequently restored on Friday night.

____

