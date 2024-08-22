Benjamin Okezie Kalu: Understanding a Misunderstood Patriot – By Philip Agbese

In a careful examination of the dynamics in Nigeria’s political stronghold, one will discover that only a selected few possess the courage and conviction to make bold statements that have the potential to profoundly transform the topography of democracy and governance for the better. Among these exceptional individuals, Benjamin Okezie Kalu stands out as a paragon of patriotism, exemplifying a fearless and unshakeable commitment to his principles. As the representative of the Bende constituency in the 10th National Assembly and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu has established himself as a tireless advocate for his constituents and a devoted supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Throughout his political journey, Kalu has consistently demonstrated a steadfast adherence to transparency, loyalty, and an unyielding dedication to truthfulness, a combination that often elicits both admiration and misinterpretation. To truly comprehend the essence of Benjamin Kalu is to recognize an individual whose allegiance to his causes and party is unwavering and unshakeable, guided by an unerring moral compass that directs his actions and decisions with unshakeable conviction.

Kalu is a man who unapologetically declares his affiliations and beliefs, refusing to conceal his convictions or compromise his values. Regardless of the criticisms or accolades he receives, Kalu remains resolute in his principles, never betraying the trust of his business associates or political allies. In a political environment where allegiances often shift with the winds of circumstance, Kalu’s unwavering steadfastness is a rare and commendable attribute, distinguishing him as a true champion of his people and a loyal steward of his party’s ideals.

Benjamin Kalu’s devotion to his constituency and the wider community transcends mere political rhetoric, serving as a poignant testament to his sincere and profound concern for the well-being of those he has sworn to serve. Throughout his tenure, he has tirelessly endeavored to effect meaningful transformation and development, consistently prioritizing the needs of his people above all else. Whether advocating for vital infrastructural enhancements or championing policies that tangibly benefit his constituents, Kalu has immensely placed the welfare of his people at the forefront of his agenda, demonstrating an unshakeable commitment to their prosperity.

One of Kalu’s most distinctive and defining characteristics is his dedication to speaking truth to power, regardless of the consequences or repercussions. In a political landscape often marred by deception, equivocation, and duplicity, Kalu stands as a shining beacon of honesty and integrity, unafraid to express his convictions with unflinching candor. Love him or hate him, Kalu will invariably tell it like it is, without hesitation or reservation. Even in the face of adversity, persecution, or vitriolic criticism, he will return with unwavering resolve, still speaking truth to power with unshakeable conviction. This remarkable aspect of his character has earned him both fervent admirers and vocal detractors, yet it remains one of his most admirable and enduring qualities.

Throughout his political odyssey, Kalu has navigated a plethora of controversies, with the most recent being a video that sparked intense debate, wherein he extended an invitation to Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State and a member of the Labor Party (LP), to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). Critics have misconstrued this gesture, insinuating ulterior motives, particularly ambitions for the governorship of Abia State. However, a more nuanced examination reveals a disparate narrative.

It is pertinent to recall that Alex Otti, a former stalwart of the APC and a contender in the 2023 governorship election in Abia State, relinquished his membership in the party during the primary elections to contest under the Labor Party, ultimately emerging victorious. Kalu’s response to this development was characteristic of his forthright nature, as he forthwith invited Otti to rejoin the APC, a move perceived by some as a calculated political maneuver, but in reality, was just a revelation into Kalu’s commitment to the party’s ideals.

Regrettably, this incident, among others, has been distorted to portray Kalu in an unfavorable light, with critics leveraging it to suggest that he harbors aspirations for the governorship of Abia State. However, this assertion is patently false. Kalu’s invitation to Otti was not a power play, but a genuine expression of concern for his fellow politician, borne out of a desire to see Otti align with a federal party and reap the attendant benefits. This gesture was emblematic of Kalu’s spirit of brotherly love and his commitment to fostering unity and cooperation in the political sphere.

In politics, persuasion is a complex and multifaceted instrument, often necessitating the judicious application of both affectionate diplomacy and strategic inducements to harmonize disparate interests. Kalu’s invitation to Otti was not a cynical ploy for personal aggrandizement, but rather a sincere expression of fraternal affection and prescient strategic foresight. By encouraging Otti to join a functional federal party, Kalu was extending an olive branch, offering the potential for greater alignment and mutual benefit within the larger political framework, thereby fostering a spirit of cooperation and unity.

Kalu’s actions are a reflection of the APC’s philosophy of inclusivity, which has been exemplified by the party’s significant strides in promoting unity and progress in Nigeria under the leadership of President Tinubu. The current administration, led by President Tinubu of the APC, has demonstrated a commendable commitment to inclusivity in governance, appointing individuals from across political lines. It is hypocritical for opposition parties to criticize Kalu’s actions while ignoring the APC-led administration’s efforts to promote development in Abia State. The appointment of Abians in the administration and the establishment of the South East Development Commission demonstrate a commitment to progress, regardless of political affiliations or loyalty. This approach underscores the APC’s dedication to progress and inclusivity, irrespective of the party affiliations of state leaders like Governor Otti. This vision is one that Kalu shares and actively promotes.

Critics who view Kalu’s actions and the broader APC strategy as politically motivated, miss the larger picture. The invitation extended to Otti is not a mere political maneuver but part of a broader vision for unity and development, reflecting a commitment to building bridges and fostering collaboration for the betterment of Abia State and Nigeria as a whole.

Benjamin Okezie Kalu is more than just a politician; he is a steadfast patriot, one who is strongly committed to the principles of truth, transparency, and the unrelenting pursuit of progress for his people. His unshakeable allegiance to the APC and his tireless dedication to the welfare of his constituents are poignant manifestations of his profound and abiding love for his country. To truly comprehend Kalu, one must delve beyond the superficial controversies and appreciate the deeply ingrained convictions that define his political odyssey.

Upon closer examination of this narrative and Kalu’s actions, a discerning individual will astutely infer that Kalu’s ultimate intention is to safeguard Alex Otti’s interests. Given the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) remarkable progress and achievements at the federal level, the Labor Party (LP) struggles to match APC’s impressive record of accomplishments, particularly in terms of attracting influential political figures and making significant strides in governance. As a capable and effective leader, Alex Otti may inadvertently miss out on pivotal opportunities and the broader scope of national politics if he fails to consolidate his position within the LP or considers aligning with the ruling party, APC, which offers more substantial benefits and a larger platform for impact.

Kalu, with his astute political acumen, is acutely aware of this dynamic and is attempting to guide his friend, Alex Otti, by encouraging him to rejoin the APC, thereby ensuring Otti’s continued relevance and influence in the grand scheme of Nigerian politics. Kalu’s actions are motivated by a desire to help Otti capitalize on the opportunities offered by the APC’s momentum and progress, rather than risking marginalization within the LP.

It is hardly astonishing that the criticisms leveled against Kalu by opposition parties are not directly targeted at him, but rather, are veiled attacks, motivated by self-interest, and ultimately aimed at the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. These attacks are designed to dissuade him from seizing a remarkable opportunity that lies before him, thereby depriving him of the potential benefits and advantages that could accrue from aligning with the APC. By extension, the opposition’s strategy seeks to undermine Otti’s political prospects and hinder his ability to capitalize on the APC’s momentum and progress, thus perpetuating their own vested interests.

Despite the cacophony of criticisms and the plethora of misunderstandings, Kalu remains a beacon of integrity and patriotism, a shining exemplar of unyielding principle and steadfast conviction. Figures like Benjamin Kalu serve as vital pillars of integrity and resolve, their stories is a poignant reminder that true patriotism is not about personal aggrandizement but about selflessly serving the greater good, even in the face of unrelenting criticism and misunderstanding.

Benjamin Kalu is a man who will not betray his principles, neither in the realm of business nor in the political arena. His commitment to his values is an evidence to his unshakeable character. In conclusion, Kalu is a man often misunderstood, his actions misconstrued, and his words taken out of context. However, those who possess intimate knowledge of him understand that he is a man of unyielding principle, a champion of his people, and a steadfast adherent to his beliefs. He embodies, in every sense of the word, the quintessence of patriotism.

Agbese is the Deputy Spokesman, 10th House of Representatives.