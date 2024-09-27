Borno: FG Seeks More Support From US For Flood Victims

Vice President Kashim Shettima has met with United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, at the UN headquarters in New York, where they discussed issues bordering on pressing issues of regional security, humanitarian relief, and Nigeria’s role in international cooperation.

The vice president representing President Bola Tinubu at the ongoing 79th session of the UN General Assembly, was welcomed to the UN building by the UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, with whom he had a brief meeting following his discussion with the UN Secretary-General.

During the interactions, VP Shettima emphasised the urgent need for relief efforts to address the devastating effects of climate change and drew attention to the urgent need for assistance in addressing the recent damages suffered by residents of Borno State in North East Nigeria.

He acknowledged the efforts of the United Nations, calling for increased support in stabilising the economic community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and implementing enduring, coordinated relief plans for flood victims across nigeria.

On his part, the UN Secretary-General, Guterres, expressed his condolences on the recent losses in Nigeria, pledging increased support from the global body.

He said that the UN stands ready to enhance its interventions and support for Nigeria even as he also commended President Tinubu’s leadership, stating that Nigeria is an indispensable ally in the UN’s bid for a peaceful Africa.

The Alau Dam overflowed in recent times, causing one of the worst floods in the history of Nigeria.

