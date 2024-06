Miss Grace Nwaokobia daughter of Political analysist and a leading member of the Obi movement, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr. Has currently surpassed the world record holder for the longest home kitchen cooking Marathon by an individual.

Grace whose attempt began on Saturday has since crossed 80hours as at 2:30am this morning.

The previous record holders time stood at 68hours 30Mins.

Food dished out by grace is been distributed around orphanage in Lagos.

The Little Saints Orphanage Ilupeju were the first to receive the taste of the food prepared by Miss Grace inline with her predilection for Charity.

More details soon….