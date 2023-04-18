Connect with us

News

BREAKING: Gov. Fintiri Finally Defeats Aisha Binani With 34,033 Votes

Published

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ahmadu Fintiri, has emerged winner of the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa State, Vanguard reports.

As announced by Professor Mohammed Mele the state Returning Officer, Fintiri who is the incumbent governor of the state scored a total of 430, 861 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Aisha Binani who got 396,788.

Recall INEC had on Sunday suspended collation for the supplementary governorship election in Adamawa after the embattled Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari announced APC’s Aisha as the winner the Saturday supplementary election.

Ari’s declarationm was contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Section 25 of the Electoral Act, 2022 empowers only the returning officer to announce the result and declare the winner of an election at the state collation centre in the case of election of a governor of a state.

Details soon… (See Results)

ADAMAWA STATE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION:

FINAL RESULTS TALLY

APC: 396,788
PDP: 430, 821✅

WINNING MARGIN: 34,033

____

