BREAKING: NDLEA Declares DCP Abba Kyari Wanted Over Alleged Illicit Drug Deals
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has declared the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, wanted over alleged drug offences, Leadership reports.
The NDLEA said investigation has revealed that Kyari is a member of a drug syndicate which operates across the globe.
Details Later…
