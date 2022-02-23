BREAKING: Zamfara State Deputy Governor Impeached

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Gusau, has been removed from office by lawmakers in the State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, Punch reports.

This followed the report of the committee set up by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, to probe the deputy governor.

Those in the committee include Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba as Chairman, with Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN), as Deputy Chairman and Abdul-Atadoga Ibrahim (SAN), Hussaini Zakariyau, (SAN), Amina Tanimu-Marafa, Alhaji Sani Mande and Ahmad Buhari-Rabah.

Okpeseyi who handed the report to the Speaker of the Assembly, Honorable Nasiru Muazu Magarya, said only two copies were produced and that the committee was not authorised to speak about it.

After the report was read to the House by the Speaker, 20 out of 24 members voted for the deputy governor’s removal.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.