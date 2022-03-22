Buhari Commissions $2.5 Billion Dangote Fertiliser Plant

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the Dangote Fertiliser Plant in Lagos state, Daily Trust reports.

The president said the plant is an endorsement of his administration target of food sufficiency, adding that it will reduce dependence on imported fertilizers and create employment for Nigerians.

The governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the project will address youth employment and boost agriculture in the country.

Sanwo-Olu lauded former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for conceiving the idea of the Lekki Free Trade zone in 2003.

The President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, while thanking the government for creating enabling environment, stressed that the plant will meet the fertilizer need of Nigeria and boost foreign exchange earnings through export.

He said the product is already being exported to the United States of America and India.

The plant, which occupies 500 hectares of land in Lekki Free Trade Zone, is Africa’s largest Granulated Urea Fertiliser complex

The complex, which was built at a cost of $2.5 Billion, has the capacity to produce 3 million metric tonnes per annum of urea fertiliser in phase 1.

