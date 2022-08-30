Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari Congratulates Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Fr Kukah, at 70

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of the occasion with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he turns 70, August 31, 2022, Leadership reports.
President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the Priest on the milestone.

The President noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Rev. Father Kukah longer life, good health and strength.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Nigerians Will Appreciate APC in Six Months – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigerians will appreciate the All progressives Congress-led government of the country in six months, Punch reports. The President, who...

1 hour ago

News

Strike: Learn How Jonathan Managed Crisis, ASUU Tells Buhari

Emmanuel Osodeke, President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has advised the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to learn how to resolve the ongoing...

3 days ago

News

Projects All Over the Country Justify Buhari’s Borrowings – Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said infrastructural projects all over the country justify the foreign debts by the present administration,...

5 days ago

News

I Will Only Support APC Candidates in 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he will only support candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) across the board in 2023, The Nation...

6 days ago

Copyright ©