Buhari’s Reckless Policies Responsible For Current Hardship – Oshiomhole

Nigerians are still bearing the effects of the policies of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Adams Oshiomhole, senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, has said.

Some of the policies introduced by the President Bola Tinubu-led government have led to hardship, especially the removal of petrol subsidy, which tripled the pump price of fuel.

But the president has repeatedly told Nigerians that there were brighter days ahead, likening the current situation to pains of a woman in labour.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, Oshiomhole said President Tinubu should not be held responsible for the right or wrong decisions taken by the previous administration.

Oshiomhole specifically said he always places national interest above partisan interests.

The senator said he criticized Buhari’s government for some of its policies.

“My first loyalty is to Nigeria. At some point, before the last president left office, I lamented loudly what I saw as reckless policies that were designed to dehumanize the population that was already in pain.”

“I felt that it is not what the then president promised. I dissociated myself from those policies and I’m happy that I was not the only one.

“There were governors who approached the court to denounce some of those policies. It is the long term consequences of those policies that we are still grappling with now,” he said.

He said although it was his party that was in power in the last administration, Tinubu was not a member of the cabinet or an adviser.

“Yes, it is our party platform. Like Tinubu also said, he was not a minister or adviser. He never took a contract in that government and he cannot be held responsible for what the government did right or wrong,” he said.

