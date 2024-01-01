I Am Happy Tinubu Increased Fuel Pump Price — Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he was happy when incumbent President Bola Tinubu jetted up the petrol pump price on May 29, 2023.

He said the decision would reduce the number of visitors he receives in his native Daura town in Katsina Stats.

Buhari said this on Sunday as the special guest of honour at the maiden edition of the annual Katsina Dialogue organised by the Katsina Consultative Forum, held at the Presidential Banquet Hall of the Katsina Government House in Katsina.

Speaking in Hausa language, Buhari said he returned to Daura and a lot of people kept visiting him but when Tinubu increased the price of fuel, he rejoiced because he expected the visits to decline.

He also spoke about the menace of drug abuse in Katsina State, saying the problem must be confronted head-on and defeated for the present and future generations.

“A nation’s greatness is measured by how it safeguards its people. Our youths represent our valued asset and protecting their wellbeing is crucial for our nation’s future. We can’t afford to watch as drug abuse dismantle their potential and the country’s future. I urge all of us to unite and act decisively against drug abuse in the state,” he said.

The event was also attended by the immediate-past minister of aviation and aerospace development, Hadi Sirika.

