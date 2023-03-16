Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari Demands Swift Arrest Of Zangon Kataf Attackers

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday termed as shocking, the return of terrorist attacks and murder of several innocent souls in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State and demanded a swift arrest and punishment for the culprits.

“There is a concerted attack on innocent citizens in the state and the security and law enforcement agencies must take serious action to put an end to this,” said the President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those killed in these horrific attacks. May their souls rest in peace,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Corruption an Existential Threat to Nations, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicated his desire that the foundation laid by this administration in the war against graft would be sustained by successive...

3 hours ago

News

Redesigned Notes: Supreme Court Knocks Buhari Hard

The Supreme Court, on Friday, descended heavily on President Muhammadu Buhari , for disobeying its earlier order that the old N1,000, N500 and N200...

March 4, 2023

News

Elections: Go To Courts, Not The Streets, Buhari Tells Losers

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of the 2023 Presidential Election and the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola...

March 1, 2023

News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Buhari Violates Electoral Act, Displays Ballot In Public Glare

In violation of the Electoral Act, President Muhammadu Buhari after casting his vote at his polling unit in Daura, Katsina state displayed his ballot...

February 25, 2023

Copyright ©