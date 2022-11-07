Buhari Inaugurates Electricity Projects in Kogi

President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government weekend inaugurated rural electricity projects in Kogi East and West senatorial districts of the state, Vanguard reports.

The rural electricity projects are sited in Emekutu, Ikebe and Ojagbo communities in Kogi East, just as Ayetoro Gbede, Isanlu, Anguwan-Kura, Araromi and Olujumu are the benefiting communities in Kogi West senatorial district of the state.

President Buhari while inaugurating the projects, said the Federal Government through a combination of options is providing electricity access to its populace, in a sustainable manner for social economic development.

The president who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, observed that with the provision of affordable electricity access, it was expected that the standard of living of the rural populace would be improved through quality health care service, education, agricultural production and security.

“The strategy of this government is to provide electricity access through implementation of grid extension projects in locations with high proximity to national grid and implementation of renewable energy, especially solar powered mini-grids, where it is economically viable to do so particularly in remote and rural areas with difficult geographical terrain.

“Electricity and energy projects are capital intensive and therefore, the task of implementing such projects cannot be borne by government alone. In this vein, my government has progressively been developing policies and regulations to provide clear roadmap and incentives to attract private sector participation in financing, developing, operating and maintenance of rural electrification projects.

“Some of the programmes of my administration designed to increase electricity access especially through renewable power in accordance with Nigeria’s commitment to reducing global warming as contained in the updated National Determined Contributions of the Paris Climate Change Accord”.

