Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari, Osinbajo to Spend N3.34 Billion on Local, Foreign Trips

Published

The Presidency has proposed the sum N3.34 billion for the local and foreign travels of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the 2023 appropriation bill submitted to a joint session of the National Assembly yesterday, Daily Trust reports.

The breakdown of N2.49bn set aside for the president’s trips has N862,076,448 local travel and transport, while international travel and transport is N1,633,464,208.

The breakdown of the N846,607,097 budget estimate for Osinbajo’s tour has N330,320,396 for local travel and transport, as well as N516, 286,701 for international travel and transport.

The 2023 budget proposal also shows that the president and his deputy will spend N179,277,423 for food and refreshment.

The president will spend N301,138,860 for food stuff /catering materials supplies under ‘General Materials and Supplies’ and another N30,652,500 is set aside for refreshment and meals.

Osinbajo will equally expend N156,662,400 for foodstuff/catering materials. The breakdown also reveals that the vice president’s office has N20,264,397 and N2,350,626 earmarked for refreshment/meals and cooking gas/fuel cost respectively.

Other expenses in the Office of the Vice President include: N30,262,066 for honorarium and sitting allowance; N18,888,552 publicity and advertisements; N1,680,377 postages and courier services; N23,211,005 welfare packages; and N5,488,832 for sporting activities.

Other notable budget proposals in State House headquarters include N7,200,045,297 set aside for annual routine maintenance of mechanical/electrical installations of the Villa and N393,661,239 earmarked for the ongoing construction of the Presidential Wing at the State House Medical Centre.

In the executive proposal, the Presidency and all the agencies under the State House are to spend N133,730,697,750 earmarked for personnel, overhead and capital expenses.

A breakdown of the figure reveals that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has the largest share of N43,201,071,521 set aside for personnel, overhead and capital expenses.

The ongoing phased replacement of vehicles and spares takes N1,904,388,461.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Presents N20.51 Trillion 2023 Budget Proposal to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday presented before the two chambers of the National Assembly, a record N20.51 trillion proposed budget for the 2023 financial...

17 hours ago

News

We’ll Fight For Full Return of $5bn Abacha Loot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will not relent until it recovers all the $5 billion stolen from Nigeria by the late General...

24 hours ago

News

Our Achievement in the Military Unprecedented, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the achievement of the military under his administration is unprecedented, Daily Trust reports. Speaking as the reviewing officer at the...

1 day ago

News

Senate Approves N3.6trn Petrol Subsidy, N8.4trn Borrowing Plan

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the recommendation of its committee to slash the oil subsidy fund in 2023 from N3.6 trillion to N1.7trn and...

2 days ago

Copyright ©