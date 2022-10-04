Buhari Presents N19.76 Trillion 2023 Budget to NASS Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday present the 2023 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, The Nation reports.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request to present the budget at plenary.

The presentation, according to the letter, will take place by 10:00 am at the temporary Chamber of the House of Representatives due to ongoing renovation works in both Chambers.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.