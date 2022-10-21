Buhari Sacks NDDC Administrator, Approves New Board

President Muhammad Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effing Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from Thursday, October 20, 2022, Leadership reports.

This was disclosed by a statement from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs signed by the Director (Press), Patricia Deworitshe, on Thursday.

Deworitshe also said President Buhari has approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with Section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

The terse statement said Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the interventionist Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval,” she stated.

