Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari Seeks Fresh N402 Billion Loan Via Promissory Notes

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked for Senate approval for the issuance of promissory notes totalling over N402 billion, The Sun reports.

The first of such requests read in plenary by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, was N375 billion meant for settlement of outstanding claims owed various exporters.

Other similar debts payment requests to be routed through Debt Management Office (DMO) are N6.706 billion for Kebbi State Government on construction of federal road in the state and N2.706 billion for Taraba State Government for constructing federal roads as well. President Buhari in another request also sought approval of the Senate on issuance of N18.623 billion for Kebbi State Government.

The president in the letter said payment of N18.623 billion to Yobe State Government through the Debt Management Office would help the state offset all monies , expended on execution of five different federal road projects in the state .

In the separate letters, he sought for expeditious consideration of the requests.

In another letter of request, President Buhari sought for confirmation of appointment of Mohamed Sabo Lamido as Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts of the Board of Upstream Regulatory Commission .

Lamido’s appointment as explained by the president in the letter was necessitated by the death of Hassan Gambo who hitherto served in that capacity before his death.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Yet to Fulfil Any of His Campaign Promises – Ex-PDP Spokesman

Former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kola Ologbondiyan, has said that promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari, has come from top...

17 hours ago

News

Buhari Grants 286 Foreign Nationals Nigerian Citizenship

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja awarded Nigerian citizenship to 286 nationals, urging them to be good citizens of the country to enjoy all...

5 days ago

News

Buhari, APC Have Taken Nigeria From Top to Bottom as Promised – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has again berated President Muhammadu Buhari and his governing All Progressives Congress (APC), for keeping to their promise of...

6 days ago

News

Unemployment: Don’t Blame Buhari, Graduates Not Properly Prepared – Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has told Nigerians not to blame neither President Muhammadu Buhari nor the National Assembly...

7 days ago

Copyright ©