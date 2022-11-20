Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Buhari to Officiate First Oil Drill in Northern Nigeria

Published

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Tuesday, supervise the first oil drill in oil fields located in Bauchi and Gombe States, Daily Trust reports.

The ground-breaking ceremony of the Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site will be the first oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Oil was discovered in commercial volume in the region about two years ago.

While Nigeria is already explore crude oil the southern Niger Delta, this exploration up north will be the first after an attempt in the Borno region was halted by insecurity.

NNPC Limited since 2016, launched a search for oil in some Northern states which led to the discovery of the oil in commercial quantity in Bauchi, Gombe, Borno and Niger States.

According to officials at NNPC Ltd, the oil field in Bauchi and Gombe axis will developed by Sterling Global Oil, New Nigeria Development Commission (NNDC) and NNPC Limited.

“The ceremony will be held on Tuesday, 22nd November and will be attended by Mr. President himself together with most of his cabinet members including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva,” an official told Daily Trust.

NNPC Ltd has continually spent on frontier exploration as captured in its FAAC report.

With the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2022, funding for frontier exploration has risen to 30 per cent, which means the reformer NNPC Ltd would have more fund to develop oil fields in Nigeria.

At the moment, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said crude oil reserve is at 37 billion barrels.

Reports said the Kolmani fields holds over a billion crude oil reserve, which could significantly raise Nigeria’s oil reserve that has not grown in 10 years.

The oil discovery in the north is coming at a time when crude oil production in the south has dropped to about 1.2 million barrels per day mainly due to oil theft and vandalism.

Oil production in the north could be a backup to shore up revenue for Nigeria as it witnesses huge budget deficit so far, experts say.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Buhari Approves N134 Billion Security Allowance for Military Veterans

President Muhammadu Buhari , has approved N134.7 billion for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance to all military veterans. Buhari, who revealed this at...

5 days ago

News

Flood: Lawmakers Urge Buhari to Request N100 Billion Supplementary Budget From NASS

Following the devastating effects of flooding nationwide, the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make an urgent request for supplementary budget...

7 days ago

News

Buhari Assures Turkey of Support Against Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday assured Turkey of the continued support of Nigeria in the global war against terrorism, Daily Trust reports. He condemned the...

November 14, 2022

News

2023: Vote Whomever You Like, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigerians should vote whomever they like from whichever political party during the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reports. He said...

November 11, 2022

Copyright ©