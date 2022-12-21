‘Bullion Van’ Politicians After CBN – PDP Campaign

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council has said ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans are the ones after the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The media space has recently been awashed by the report on how plans have been allegedly hatched to frame Emefiele on an allegation of financial terrorism.

The campaign cited the worries that extremely pushy politicians allegedly running activities with bullion vans were out to tear down the nation’s monetary establishments, mainly, the CBN, for their self-centered political benefits.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the campaign council, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, he said, “This is especially on the backdrop of apprehensions that inordinately ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans and raw cash are out to destroy the nation’s financial institutions, particularly, the CBN, for their selfish political interests,” the campaign council said.

‘’It is instructive to caution that the stability of the CBN as Nigeria’s apex financial institution is critical to the economic and social health of our nation and must not fall prey to corrupt politicians who are out to annex and control our national patrimony as well as resources for their personal ambitions.

Ologbondiyan added that ‘’Nigerians know the politicians who are desperate for political office as their “turn”, who see our nation and her citizens as an estate for sale, and who believe that their vacuity, many gaffes, manifest incompetence, incapacity for leadership and allegations of smelly past can be perfumed through the dispensing of corruptly acquired cash.

He said that it was important that those who were allegedly after the CBN and her governor should be wary not to dishonor the institution in the course as the major outcome of such will be terrible on Nigeria’s already ailing economy.

It further revealed ‘’Our Campaign counsels such politicians to rather market their programmes to Nigerians, if they have any, and end their reprehensible hope on vote buying.

‘’What is of paramount importance to us in the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation is the stability of the polity, economic growth as well as the wellbeing and happiness of Nigerians in the overall national interest.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.