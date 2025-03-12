Calls for Senate President Akpabio to Step Aside Are Baseless

In the wake of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, some voices have argued that Senate President Godswill Akpabio should step aside to allow for an investigation into her allegations of sexual harassment.

But what exactly would be investigated?

A close examination of her petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges raises serious questions about its credibility. The claims she presented amount to:

1 – An Alleged Conversation – She claims that he held her hand and made a comment about them “coming back together someday.”

2 – A Visit to a Guest House – She alleges that he made a vague statement about wanting to be “happy.” Are these statements alone grounds for convening an investigative panel and wasting taxpayers’ money? Let’s apply basic logic and due process:

●No Witnesses – If there were credible witnesses, an investigation might be worth considering. But she has presented none.

●No Prior Reports – If she had confided in someone at the time, including her ownhusband, it might add some weight. She did not.

●No Video or Audio Evidence – In an era where recordings are common, she has

provided no such proof.

●No Chat Records – If there were incriminating messages, she would have shared themlong ago. Again, there are none.

Not a single shred of concrete evidence has been provided to support this claim. So, on whatbasis should the Senate President step aside?

This is not the first time Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has made unverified accusations.

Shepreviously accused Reno Omokri of sexual misconduct, only to later delete her posts and paydamages after failing to substantiate her claims.

While no one expects victims of harassment to be perfect, the truth still matters—because when false or weaponized allegations are made, they undermine real victims and make it harder for them to be believed.

This sets a dangerous precedent. If an elected leader can be pressured to resign overunsubstantiated allegations, then no one is safe from politically motivated accusations.

Imagine a world where a mere handshake, a harmless remark, or even a compliment can be twisted into an allegation of misconduct.

That’s not justice—it’s weaponized defamation.

In countries like the UK, false allegations are taken seriously. Making baseless claims of sexual harassment could lead to criminal or civil action for perverting the course of justice and wasting public resources. Such reckless accusations could have severe legal consequences, yet in Nigeria, we are expected to treat them as fact without scrutiny.

This is not about undermining the importance of addressing sexual harassment—it is about ensuring that accusations are backed by evidence and due process is followed. Without that,

this is nothing more than a politically motivated distraction.

Nigeria must not allow unverified claims to dictate governance. Facts matter. Due process matters.

And baseless allegations must not be used as a tool for political manipulation.