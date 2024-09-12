CDS Inaugurates Joint Security Team To Meet FG’s 2.2mbpd Oil Production

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has reaffirmed his dedication to achieving President Bola Tinubu’s goal of boosting Nigeria’s crude oil production to 2.2 million barrels per day by December 2024.

During a visit to Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, General Musa announced the creation of two key committees: the Defence Joint Monitoring Team and the Defence Joint Intelligence Infusion Centre.

These bodies, set up by Defence Headquarters, are to work in coordination with other military units and state governments to address the ongoing problem of oil theft.

General Musa explained that the committees, which include state government representatives, were established to fill operational gaps identified in the efforts to combat crude oil theft. “For us to achieve the mandate given by the Commander-in-Chief, we need to approach things differently,” Musa said.

He noted that while Operation Delta Safe ensures coordination between security forces under the Joint Task Force, the Monitoring Team is tasked with identifying weaknesses and proposing ways to close operational gaps.

He said the Infusion Centre will streamline intelligence on oil theft and other criminal activities, ensuring swift action to maintain peace and security in the region.

General Musa commended Governor Fubara for fostering a peaceful environment in Rivers State, noting that this has allowed the Armed Forces to carry out their duties without hindrance.

“We are grateful for your leadership and support, which has allowed us to maintain peace and advance development,” Musa said.

Governor Fubara, in response, expressed his administration’s commitment to the fight against oil theft.

He noted the successes achieved under his leadership and welcomed the Federal Government’s increased involvement in the Niger Delta through the newly constituted Monitoring Team.

The Governor noted that oil theft and illegal refining not only undermine the state’s development efforts but also threaten Nigeria’s economic stability.

“Despite attempts to sabotage our efforts, we remain determined to ensure that Rivers people benefit from good governance and that the national economy does not suffer due to activities in the state,” Fubara said.

Fubara reaffirmed his administration’s strong working relationship with security forces in Rivers State and expressed confidence in the expertise of the Monitoring Team.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to address piracy along sea routes, particularly along the waterways in Bonny Local Government Area, where pirates have targeted travellers.

He said that the state government has begun acquiring gunboats to bolster security on the waterways.

Governor Fubara assured General Musa of the state’s full support in increasing crude oil production, saying, “On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I assure you that we will collaborate fully to achieve the Federal Government’s target. Rivers State is committed to making this effort a success.”

