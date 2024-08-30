Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Cement Dealers Frustrated Plans To Slash Cement Price To ₦3,500’, Says BUA Boss

Published

The Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, Abdulsamad Rabiu has related how cement dealers frustrated his company’s plan to sell cement at ₦3,500 per bag last year.

Rabiu who spoke at the 8th Annual General Meeting of the company on Thursday, said cement prices would have dropped to as low as ₦3,500 per bag were it not for large appetites of profiteering dealers.

He added that the devaluation of the naira devaluation in 2023 and the fuel subsidy removal also played roles in making the policy unsustainable.

Rabiu stated: “So, a lot of the dealers took advantage of that policy. Rather than pass the low prices to the customers, they were selling at even double the price we sold to them.

“Some were selling at N7,000 and 8,000 per bag. They made a lot of money with a very high margin. I think we had sold more than a million tons at N3,500 before we realised what the dealers were doing.

“And then, because of the issues that Nigeria faced at the time about devaluation of the Naira last year and the removal of fuel subsidy, we could not continue that policy.

“We wanted that price to stay at that level but dealers refused. So, we could not sustain that simply because we did not want to be in a situation where we are subsidising dealers.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Amid Row With Dangote, Kogi Threatens to Revoke BUA’s Asset

The Kogi House of Assembly has summoned cement manufacturing firm, BUA Group, over a 50,000-hectare land it allegedly acquired 10 years ago but has...

October 18, 2022

News

Ganduje Brokers Peace Between Dangote, BUA

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reconciled Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, and Abdussamad Isyaka Rabi’u, Chairman of BUA Group....

April 15, 2021

News

2023 Presidency: BUA Group Chairman’s Presidential Campaign Posters Flood Kano

Campaign posters of the Chairman of BUA Group , Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu,  have  flooded the city of Kano, indicating his interest under the...

February 26, 2021

Africa

Dangote’s Wealth Crashes by $2 Billion in Latest Forbes Report

Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote has retained his Africa’s richest man position for the eighth consecutive time despite the fact that his wealth dipped...

January 10, 2019

Copyright ©