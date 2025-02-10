Civil Servants Get Feb 17 Deadline For IPPIS Verification

ABUJA— THE Federal Government has fixed February 17 as the deadline for civil servants to validate their identity on the integrated payroll and personnel information system, IPPIS.

The deadline is contained in a memo issued by the office of the accountant-general of the federation.

“Following the Treasury Circular with Ref. No. TRY/A6&B6/2024-OAGF/CAD/026/Vol. V/910 dated 27th June, 2024 on the above subject matter and subsequent extension dated 16 August, 2024, I am directed to inform you that AGF has approved the extension of the OAF-IPPIS Payroll Validation Portal for an additional one week (10 – 17” February, 2025).

“The portal will be deployed and made accessible to those employees who were unable to complete their validation before the end of the earlier deadline. Visit OAF website: www.oagf.gov.ng and access the portal.

“It is hereby emphasised that all employees concerned are expected to conclude the update of their payroll information on or before 12 midnight of Monday, February 17, 2025.

“Please note that officers who fail to avail themselves of this last opportunity may suffer some consequences which may include suspension from the payroll.

“Accounting Officers, Directors/Head of Finance & Account and Internal Audit Units of MDAs and other Arms of Government are enjoined to give this circular the widest circulation it deserves and ensure compliance,’’ the memo read.

In June 2024, Folasade Yemi-Esan, former head of the civil service of the federation, said some workers who relocated abroad were still on the government payroll.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.