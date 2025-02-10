Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Civil Servants Get Feb 17 Deadline For IPPIS Verification

Published

ABUJA— THE Federal Government has fixed February 17 as the deadline for civil servants to validate their identity on the integrated payroll and personnel information system, IPPIS.

The deadline is contained in a memo issued by the office of the accountant-general of the federation.

“Following the Treasury Circular with Ref. No. TRY/A6&B6/2024-OAGF/CAD/026/Vol. V/910 dated 27th June, 2024 on the above subject matter and subsequent extension dated 16 August, 2024, I am directed to inform you that AGF has approved the extension of the OAF-IPPIS Payroll Validation Portal for an additional one week (10 – 17” February, 2025).

“The portal will be deployed and made accessible to those employees who were unable to complete their validation before the end of the earlier deadline. Visit OAF website: www.oagf.gov.ng and access the portal.

“It is hereby emphasised that all employees concerned are expected to conclude the update of their payroll information on or before 12 midnight of Monday, February 17, 2025.

“Please note that officers who fail to avail themselves of this last opportunity may suffer some consequences which may include suspension from the payroll.

“Accounting Officers, Directors/Head of Finance & Account and Internal Audit Units of MDAs and other Arms of Government are enjoined to give this circular the widest circulation it deserves and ensure compliance,’’ the memo read.

In June 2024, Folasade Yemi-Esan, former head of the civil service of the federation, said some workers who relocated abroad were still on the government payroll.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2025 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

Top News

Minister Pushes For Transition From 9-3-4 To 12-4 System Of Education

ABUJA—The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has proposed a 12-year basic education model in Nigeria. The minister, speaking on Thursday, at the 2025...

3 days ago

News

FG To NLC: Tinubu Committed To Industrial Peace

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has assured the organised labour especially, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, that President Bola Tinubu was committed to industrial...

3 days ago
I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu I'm Aware of Your Struggle, But I Wish There Were Other Options - Tinubu

News

Why 2025 Budget Was Increased To N54.2trn — FG

The Federal Government has explained that the increase of the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion was to have more revenue to...

5 days ago

News

Third-Party Insurance: Feb 1 Commencement Of Enforcement Sacrosanct — Police

The Nigeria Police Force said the Feb. 1 commencement of enforcement of the mandatory Third-Party Insurance for vehicle owners nationwide is sacrosanct. The Force...

February 1, 2025

Copyright ©